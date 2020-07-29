Limerick Council granted funds to explore 22km extension to Southern Greenway

Limerick County Council has received €150,000 for a feasibility study and options report on a 22km section from Rathkeale to Patrickswell through Adare. The stretch, referenced in today's announcement as 'Limerick Greenway' would form part of Great Southern Greenway.

Also, Waterways Ireland (covering Limerick and Clare) have received €140,000 for a preliminary design and environmental evaluation for a 41 km section from Black Bridge, River Shannon, Limerick to Scarriff Town Square, County Clare.

Minister Eamon Ryan, T.D. Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport, today announced funding of €4.5m to 26 Greenway Projects. The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Minister Ryan stated: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this funding today, that will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities prepare Greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years. These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling”

Minister Ryan added; “I’m particularly pleased that a number of Greenway proposals in the areas supported by the Just Transition Fund have been funded today – these projects in Longford, Roscommon and Offaly will benefit from this funding and follows the recommendation in Kieran Mulvey’s report for greater co-operation between local authorities in the area.”

Minister Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and the Gaeltacht, also welcomed the announcement: “Greenways can play an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and bring visitors to areas of the country that might not otherwise experience tourism. As we have seen over the course of the lockdown, people are eager to get out into nature and avail of the stunning scenery in our country.”

Other projects, close to Limerick include

West Clare Railway Greenway €255,000 Clare County Council Concept and Feasibility, Project Execution Plan, Project Appraisal Plan, and Project Brief from Ennis to Moyasta. To bring a 20 km priority section from Kilrush to Kilkee to Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation.

Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway €80,000 Cork County Council Scope, Pre- Appraisal, Concept, Feasibility and Options Selection for a 39.15km section from Mallow/Youghal to Ballyduff / on the Waterford border.