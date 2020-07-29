Over 50 waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick

Over 50 people are waiting on trolleys at Limerick University Hospital this morning, the highest in the country. The exact number of 53, 39 in the emergency department and 14 in wards elsewhere, is the highest in the country by more than 30. Next on the list at 22, is Cork University Hospital.

Nationally 160 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 133 are waiting in the emergency department, while 27 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.