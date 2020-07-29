Limerick motorist facing driving ban for multiple offences

A MOTORIST is facing a disqualification after multiple road traffic offences were detected with the help of the latest technology.

Using ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and the garda Mobility APP, gardai were alerted to a silver Ford Focus which did not have Motor Tax or a valid NCT.

After the vehicle was stopped in Limerick city, members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit quickly established the driver was not uninsured.

The car was seized and the driver is due before Limerick District Court in the coming weeks.