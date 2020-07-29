Limerick fans in for a treat as The Coronas and 'ice-cream' come to Dolans

This August Bank Holiday weekend The Coronas hit the road on a mini-tour with a twist to sign copies of their upcoming album - True Love Waits

The launch of the album, to be released on July 31, sees the band team up with their friends at Murphy’s Ice Cream. The Coronas will tour Ireland in a Super Sprinkles ice-cream van, signing copies of their album and giving free pots of Murphy’s most popular flavour, Dingle Sea Salt, to their fans; a perfect combination for a refreshing summer treat.

On Friday 31 they will be starting off in the Town Square in Mitchelstown in Cork, followed by stops in Limerick at famed music venue Dolan’s and finishing up that evening at Murphy’s Ice Cream on High Street in Galway.

The band will be updating their social media channels during the weekend so make sure you check in to see the latest information for their tour route.

Lead singer Danny says, ‘When we realised that we weren’t going to be able to promote the album like before, we started thinking about different ideas to mark the launch. With no gigs, in-store signings or radio performances permitted, our manager had the idea that we get in an ice cream van and travel the country giving out free ice cream and selling the album! With everything that’s going on at the moment we thought it might add a tiny bit of positivity into the world and we can’t wait to get out and see some of our fans and friends around the country that we haven’t seen since before lockdown. There’s a long way to go before we beat this unfortunately named virus, but, remember, True Love Waits.’

True Love Waits marks the start of what is now more than a new chapter in the career of one of Ireland’s biggest, best-loved bands, it’s more like a whole new book. A quartet for thirteen years, last summer The Coronas became a trio when guitarist Dave McPhillips unexpectedly left. Dave’s departure forced the remaining band members to reconsider their way of writing, and so they collaborated with other writers leading to changes in song structures and instrumentation. All this helped to push The Coronas out of their comfort zone and resulted in an album that the band are immensely proud of and excited to share with their fans.

Pre-order True Love Waits from www.goldendiscs.ie

Mini-Tour dates

Thurs. 30 July 4pm The Vinyl Lounge at Golden Discs, Patrick Street Cork.

Fri. 31 July 10am Mitchelstown, Cork

2pm Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

6pm Murphy’s Ice Cream, High Street, Galway

Sat. 1 August 10am Murphy’s Ice Cream, Wicklow Street, Dublin

12noon The Millpond Dundrum T.C., Dublin w Golden Discs

4pm Liffey Valley S.C. Dublin w Golden Discs

Mon 1pm City Square S.C. Waterford w Golden Discs

5pm Dunmore East, Co. Waterford