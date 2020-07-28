Tributes pour in for Shay Kinsella, 'a walking angel on earth'

PARENTS of sick children all over the country have been sharing touching memories of their precious family moments which were made possible thanks to Shay Kinsella, “a walking angel on earth”.

Shay was the founder of Share a Dream Foundation which helped thousands of terminally ill children throughout Ireland see their dreams come true.

He passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Sunday after battling cancer. He was 79.

“I was talking to him for about 10 or 15 minutes on the phone last Thursday. He was talking to me from an oxygen tank in the hospice but he was still as motivated and driven as ever. He was talking about his vision for Share a Dream. There was no talk of giving in or giving up,” said Garda Ken McDonald who is a garda instructor at Templemore Garda Training College.

Ken struck up a close friendship with Shay when he attended a birthday party at Share a Dream’s Dreamland fun centre on the Dublin Road in Limerick a number of years ago. And before he knew it Ken was phoning his friends and colleagues in the force for various pieces of garda equipment to build a garda station at the play centre, at Shay’s request. The end result, which put the biggest smile on Shay’s face, was a custom-built authentic garda station complete with mini uniforms, a real garda motorbike, a mini garda patrol car, a mini helicopter and even a garda cell. “Shay was over the moon with it,” Ken recalled.

Ken, who is from Ashbrook Gardens on the Ennis Road now resides in Moneygall.

“I was talking to his son yesterday and I was saying how Shay was like a 20-year-old in an older man’s body. He had this child-like quality in the best possible way. He had that emotional intelligence to get down to the height of a child and see things through their eyes and have the fun and craic. He was just brimming with love for children.”

A native of Wexford, Shay, who also worked for Aer Lingus, founded the Share a Dream Foundation in 1989 after meeting a beautiful seven year-old-girl who was fighting a terrible uphill battle with leukaemia.

He wondered if she had ever done anything special in her short but traumatic young life and when he was told her greatest dream was to go to Disneyland, Shay set about making her dream come true. Since then he has helped make dreams come true for thousands of terminally ill children.

“For the past 30 years, this has been his life. The Dreamland centre was his dream,” Shay's son John said.

The tributes from parents all over Ireland indicate just how far reaching his legacy is.

“Through Share a Dream he gave me a wonderful memory with my beautiful son Conor (RIP) in Old Trafford in 2005,” wrote one father in the condolences section of the RIP website.

“We are so sorry to hear of Shay's passing. He truly was a walking angel on earth. He will be missed dearly. Thank you Shay for the wonderful memories that you made come true for both Shane and Conor. Sleep tight my friend ,” was the tribute penned by a Cork family.

Sadly, this is the second death in recent months of high-profile members of the Share a Dream Foundation. Just last June, Shay paid a touching tribute to his colleague Ciara Brolly, the other key driving force behind the foundation. Ciara passed away after a four-month battle with cancer.

Another tribute posted this Monday from a family in Wicklow read: “We have wonderful memories of Shay and the efforts he went through to give Eoin his dream trip. May both you and Ciara receive eternal rest among those whose lives you made so happy.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Michael Collins said: “Shay worked tirelessly to help children who were terminally ill see their dreams come true. He founded the Share A Dream Foundation in 1989 after meeting a seven year-old-girl who was battling with leukaemia and since then through the work of the foundation brought smiles and happiness to thousands of sick children and their families.”

“The people of Limerick thank Shay for his drive and desire to help those children. Shay’s legacy will live on in Dreamland, the purpose built fun centre near Castletroy which allows children of all abilities to ‘just be children’ and not think about their illness or disability.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a book of condolence is only available online on Limerick.ie here.

Shay is survived by his beloved wife Amy, children John, Anthony, Damien and Sheena. He was an adored grandad to Megan, Anna, Amy, Amelia and Elise and is sadly missed by extended family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Shay will be reposing at home in Westbury this Tuesday for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St Nicholas Church, Westbury on Wednesday at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed here Link. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.