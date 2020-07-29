Limerick council not 'signposting' speed notice valuations

LIMERICK City and County Council has declined to reveal the spend and the contractors appointed to erect the advisory speed signs related to the mobility plan.

In various parts of the city centre, speed limit signs have been erected, which advise of a 25 kilometre per-hour limit.

Among this were two poles erected and subsequently removed on Sarsfield Bridge. Councillor Elisa O’Donovan asked which contractor was hired, and if an additional cost was related to these works.

In a written response, council boss Kieran Lehane wrote: “Grant funding has been provided for such works and implementation is managed by transport and infrastructure.”