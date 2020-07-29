Limerick councillor calls for sewerage extension from Patrickswell to Lurriga

FINE Gael councillor Daniel McSweeney has written to Irish Water urging the utility to reactivate plans to extend the public sewer line from Patrickswell to Lurriga.

At this month’s Council meeting, a motion he submitted on the issue, calling for Limerick’s water services department to wade behind him was passed by the members present.

“This has been on ongoing issue for the people of Patrickswell for a number of years.

“ The planned extension was promised to the people of Patrickswell back in 2013,” he said.