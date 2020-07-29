Limerick Garda warning as woman has purse taken while visiting graveyard

GARDAI this week warned people about leaving valuables in cars after an incident at a graveyard.

A lady in her 70s parked her car outside Meelick Graveyard last Sunday and went in to visit a grave. She was only gone for 15 minutes but on her return she discovered that somebody had taken her purse out of her handbag which was in the boot.

The lady thought she had locked her car but she didn’t. Gardai believesomebody saw her put her handbag into the boot before she left the car, waited for their chance and took the purse.

If you must put any item of value into the boot of your car, pull into the side of the road, store the item safely and continue to your destination.