BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick; 11 more cases nationwide

THERE are no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick to report this Monday evening.

The figure of confirmed cases for the city and county remains at 591.

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Monday.

As of midnight Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,892 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in the state.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 196. Of which;

Males 52% / Females 47%

Median age is 37 years old; 58% of these cases were between 25 – 55 years old.

23 counties reported new cases; Dublin 62%, Kildare 10%, Cork 4% & Meath 4%

9% of these cases were travel related, 34% were close contacts of a confirmed case and 32% are reported as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143).

“This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of Covid-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence. We know what works - through solidarity, ongoing vigilance and commitment to public health measures we can all play our part in stemming the spread of this virus.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we wait for a Covid-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV. Immunisation programmes were paused due to Covid-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. Immunisation schedules for children are available on immunisation.ie.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “Coming into the winter season we strongly recommend that all healthcare workers get the influenza vaccination to protect themselves, families and patients in what will be a challenging winter.”

Meanwhile, research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 86% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

70% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, an increase from 37% last week, with 21% saying they wear a face covering most of the time while shopping

91% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 2% saying they wear a face most of the time