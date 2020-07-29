Cheeky Limerick thief is caught thanks to alert woman

A CHEEKY thief who walked in the front door of a home in Raheen and stole a number of items, was only caught through the vigilance of an alert neighbour. The lady was suspicious as she had never seen this woman before. She kept an eye on her and then saw her walk out of the house carrying items of property. The neighbour rang the Gardai and also confronted the woman who ran away.

Thanks to the vigilant neighbour the Gardai arrested the woman and brought her to henry Street Garda station for questioning. If you see a person or a car or van that youconsider unusual or suspicious in your estate or in your neighbourhood note as much detail as possible and ring your local Garda station.