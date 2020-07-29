Limerick councillors rally behind support hub

COUNCILLORS are to write to government urging an investigation into the mental health crisis service at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, members unanimously backed a motion from Cllr Sharon Benson, Sinn Fein, which called for a probe on foot of a wide-ranging survey by the Haven Hub, which provides a safe space for those at risk of suicide.

They spoke to dozens of people who had used UHL's emergency department having presented with a mental health issue, and charted their experiences.

Speaking with volunteers from the group watching from the gallery, Cllr Benson said: “I have read through each and every response in the report and I have to say that it was extremely upsetting to learn of how vulnerable people were treated, within the services. A lack of empathy and compassion is a recurring theme throughout the report.”

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said he found the report “very distressing”.

“Staff working out there are doing their best in the toughest circumstances,” he said.

For its part, the HSE said it is reviewing the contents of both the council meeting and the Haven Hub’s report.

“We always encourage people who need support to contact their GP in the first instance,” a spokesperson said, “Anyone using the [emergency department mental health] service is followed up by the appropriate community mental health team following their presentation.”

Cllr James Collins, Fianna Fail, added: “When you see voluntary groups like the Haven Hub needing to step in and provide services which should be given by the State, you realise something has gone very wrong. These issues needed to be dealt with long before Covid-19.”

He called for an update on the council’s Connecting for Life group, a multi-agency task force which aims to deal with the suicide issue here in Limerick.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler said a member of the HSE, who also sits on the group, should also be present for the update.

If you, or someone you know is in crisis and needs support, please call or access the Samaritans on 116123, Shannon Doc at 1850-212999, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Information on further supports are available from 1800111888.