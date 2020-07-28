€100,000 secured from National Transport Authority for Limerick's mobility plan

LIMERICK City and County Council has secured €100,000 in funding from the National Transport Authority for towards a mobility plan.

The plan, entitled Guiding Limerick through Covid-19, has seen the temporary pedestrianisation of some streets as well as some bike lanes. In response to a question from Cllr Joe Leddin asked how much funding was sought, Brian Kennedy confirmed €100,000 of €150,000 is in place.