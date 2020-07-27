Limerick chauffeur drivers to take part in #Drive2Survive

More than 50 chauffeur drivers including several from Limerick will complete a 400km drive from Killarney to Donegal today to highlight their concerns over the loss of business as a result of Covid-19.

The ‘Drive to Survive’, organised by the Western Chauffeur Drive Association (WCDAI) left Killarney on Friday in convoy for the three- day road trip along the west coast stopping at visitor and heritage sites along the Wild Atlantic Way including Bunratty, the Cliffs of Moher, Galway, Salthill, Maams Cross, Leenane, Ballina, Sligo and finishing in Donegal.

The drivers say the Drive2Surive is an act of solidarity with all viable tourism businesses that would be otherwise open and trading at this time of year.

The organisation is calling on the Government to commit to key issues to support the sector affected badly by the Covid 19 pandemic;

WCDAI secretary Fergal Jordan, Troy Chauffeurs, Castletroy, Limerick added:

“Our sector supports hundreds of jobs but we haven’t been able to work since March. We want to highlight how we act as a conduit to all the small tourism businesses in rural Ireland. We bring visitors from Irish airports to all the towns and villages in rural Ireland where SMEs like ours are now hurting and concerned for their futures.

We met in Killarney, Co Kerry the tourism capital of Ireland not to protest, but to show the Government and decision makers that we need our voices to be heard, to be listened to and to be supported.”

For more on this story click here: