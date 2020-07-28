Limerick Weather: Cool and dry to start, turning cloudy

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells. However, cloud will build into the afternoon and well scattered showers will occur. Cool for the time of year; highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius, in moderate, occasionally fresh, west to northwest breezes. For more click here

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Changeable and unsettled this week. Temperatures a little on the cool side of average early on, but becoming warm and humid later.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cool, calm and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.