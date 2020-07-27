Limerick Council to examine weekend opening of Museum
The late Jim Kemmy
LIMERICK City and County Council is to review the potential weekend opening of the Jim Kemmy Museum.
The museum at the old Franciscans Building in Henry Street re-opened after the Covid-19 lockdown recently, but at present only operates between 10am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery asked if it could be opened for a bit longer, into the evenings at weekends to allow more people to visit, and allow easier implementation of social distancing.
In response, librarian Damien Brady confirmed: “A review is currrntly under way to examine how the museum can open at weekends in accordance with the new Covid-19 operating guidelines.”
