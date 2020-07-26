BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick; 12 more cases nationwide

THERE are no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick to report this Sunday evening.

The figure of confirmed cases for the city and county remains at 591.

And there have been no new deaths nationwide reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, July 25, the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.