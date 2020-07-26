BREAKING: Gardai probe 'vicious assault' in Limerick overnight

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to a “vicious attack” on a man by three men in Limerick city this Sunday morning.

The man aged 24 was assaulted on John Street at approximately 3.30am.

“The man was walking on his own on John Street when he was suddenly and viciously attacked by three males,” said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

“One of the perpetrators punched him into the face and knocked him to the ground. The three males then left the area,” he continued.

The victim managed to alert gardai and he was subsequently taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

“He suffered superficial injuries to his face,” said Garda Finnerty who said there is no description of the three perpetrators.

“If you were in the John Street area of Limerick city in the early hours of Sunday morning at approximately. 3.30am and you saw some kind of activity involving a number of males then we would like to hear from you,” said Garda Finnerty.

Contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.