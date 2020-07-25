‘It was total mayhem ’ - former councillor condemns behaviour in Limerick city centre

A FORMER councillor has described scenes in Limerick city centre on Friday evening as “total mayhem”.

John Loftus who lives off Lord Edward Street said a group of up to 20 people were fighting on the street while other individuals who were “blind drunk” were lying on the ground near the railway station much to the shock of visitors to the city.

“I’ve been here 20 years in this city and I’ve never seen anything like that in my life and I’ve always lived in the city centre. It was beyond belief and I’m not usually shocked. There was a whole group of people - all roughly in their 20s, fighting. There were at least 20 people. I don’t know what started it. They were all coming from the Parnell Street area. They were punching and doing all sorts,” Mr Loftus told the Leader this Saturday.

“There are lots of kids up where I live. It was total mayhem,” he added.

Mr Loftus then walked up to Parnell Street where he observed “a number of people drunk, lying on the ground”.

“It was around 8pm last night. My God it was totally unbelievable behaviour. There were people coming off trains and you could see them thinking ‘what’s going on here?’ There were people peeing in the street and people lying down blind drunk around the place - it was just ridiculous. I phoned the guards. I told them I am an ex-councillor. I said you’ve got to get up here or someone is going to get hurt.”

According to Mr Loftus a local business phoned the gardai also.

While he saw a garda car arrive, Mr Loftus claims it didn’t go right into the area where the incident was.

“There are cameras all over the place there. Someone could have got seriously hurt. The fact you had people blind drunk lying down in the area and there were people coming off the trains, visitors to the city, and you could see the look on their faces. I was actually quite shocked. I’m a photographer and I photograph everything I see but I didn’t even take a photo as I was in shock. Someone said to me ‘why didn’t you video it?’ I said I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I’m from Glasgow and I never saw the likes of it in Glasgow. I was really alarmed,” he said.

When contacted, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí responded to a report of a disturbance on Parnell Street in Limerick yesterday evening at approximately 8pm. A number of youths were reported to be in the area but were gone as gardaí patrolled the area. No offences disclosed.”