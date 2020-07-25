Top Limerick rower set for epic fundraiser on Ireland’s tallest mountain

A LIMERICK garda is to carry a 30kg rowing machine to the top of Ireland’s tallest mountain, before rowing over 10km to raise money for a popular city charity.

Champion rower Ken McDonald, who is a garda training instructor at Templemore, is planning the incredible challenge after the Share a Dream centre – which provides unforgettable experiences ​for kids with life-limiting illnesses – was burgled.

The Ennis Road man will be carrying out the energy-sapping challenge on Saturday, August 8.

Ken will haul the rowing machine he broke a Guinness World Speed Record with last year, up Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, before rowing almost 10.5km, which is the equivalent of 10 times the height of the mountain.

Ken was moved to do the challenge after seeing the mini garda station he helped build at the Share a Dream centre in Plassey targetted by thieves.

Aiming to raise €25,000, he’s already up to €15,000.

He’s already done one warm-up, hailing a 16kg weight up Carrauntoohil.

And in preparation for the main event, he has been training six days a week.

To donate, please visit https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11382942_kenneth-mc-donald-s-page.html