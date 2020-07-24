Limerick Weather: Rain from the West, but temperatures to reach 17 degrees

Rain in western areas early in the morning will spread to all parts by the afternoon and will be moderate at times. The widespread rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon, but will be followed by scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds. For more see here

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Unsettled and changeable weather pattern. Temperatures near normal at first, but turning fresher and cooler at the weekend and into early next week.

Friday night: Rain will continue in the northeast and east early on Friday night, with some heavy bursts possible, but will clear away to the east overnight. Somewhat drier elsewhere, but scattered showers in Atlantic counties will move eastwards through the night. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate southerly winds will gradually veer westerly overnight.

Saturday: Saturday morning is looking dry with sunny spells, but during the afternoon and evening there will be widespread showers. Some showers will be heavy and there is the potential for some thundery downpours too. The showers will gradually die out through the evening, leaving sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in the west and north, but reaching 19 to 21 degrees in the south and east. Westerly winds will be light to moderate.

Saturday night: Cloud will increase in the west and north on Saturday night, bringing outbreaks of rain which will merge into longer spells in the northwest. Dry with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

Sunday: On Sunday there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be cloudier in the far northwest though, with more persistent rain moving in from the Atlantic during the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong along the northwest coast.

Sunday night: Most of the country will be dry with long clear spells on Sunday night, however, rain will likely linger in the far northwest for a time. Towards morning, cloud will thicken in the southwest. Cooler than previous nights with temperatures falling to between 8 and 10 degrees.

Monday: Widespread rain is expected to affect the southwest on Monday morning, spreading to most parts of the country through the day and becoming heavy at times. There will be light to moderate southerly winds and afternoon temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees.