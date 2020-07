Limerick traffic corps Gardaí issued three penaly points and an €80 fine on a driver who was doing an eye watering speed on the M7.

Members of the force stopped a car travelling at 159/kmph on the motorway. A fixed charge notice was issued and the fine was one of many handed out during the Gardaí tour of duty.

Please take this as a message to all Limerick drivers, PLEASE slow down.