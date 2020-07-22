‘Separate emergency facility needed for mental health patients at Limerick hospital’

THERE needs to be a separate emergency facility at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for people in mental health crisis.

That’s according to Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe, who said staff at the existing emergency department are not equipped to deal with people coming to the hospital in mental distress.

He was speaking following a motion which urged council to write to government requesting an independent inquiry into the mental health and crisis services at the Dooradoyle hospital.

Presented by his party colleague, Cllr Sharon Benson, the motion was passed unanimously at this month’s council meeting.

“It’s high time a crisis team completely separate from A and E was set up to tackle this scourge in our society. A special separate unit need s to be set up as a matter of urgency, given the current situation with this pandemic, as mental health issues will almost certainly rise,” Cllr Costelloe told the meeting, “Instead of these patients being taken into wards, they are being left out the door and into early graves.”

He was speaking after the Haven Hub, an after-hours voluntary organisation aimed at providing to support those in suicidal distress, presented a report which outlined the experiences many mental health patients have had in UHL’s emergency department.

Speaking with volunteers from the group watching from the gallery, Cllr Benson said: “I have read through each and every response in the report and I have to say that it was extremely upsetting to learn of how vulnerable people were treated, within the services. A lack of empathy and compassion is a recurring theme throughout the report.”

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said he found the report “very distressing”.

“Staff are working out there are doing their best in the toughest circumstances,” he said.

Cllr James Collins, Fianna Fail, added: “When you see voluntary groups lijke these needing to step in and provide services which should be given by the State, you realise something has gone very wrong. These issues needed to be dealt with long before Covid-19.”

He called for an update on the council’s Connecting for Life group, a multi-agency task force which aims to deal with the suicide issue here in Limerick.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler said a member of the HSE, who also sits on the group, should also be present for the update.

It was agreed to provide an update at the next metropolitan meeting in September.