WATCH: Limerick lads make waves doing midnight Shannon paddle

TWO Limerick lads have made waves on the Internet with their film showing a midnight paddle on the Shannon going viral.

Friends Jason Roche and Alan Kavanagh got together on their paddle boards, and filmed a two-hour odyssey of the river by night.

After recording their exploits, their film has generated tens of thousands of views.

Jason Roche, who lives in the city centre, said they had done paddles on the Shannon by day – but never in the small hours.

That all changed, as they started off at the Curragower Slip in Clancy’s Strand before taking in Thomond Bridge, then following the Shannon upstream passing onto the Abbey River before heading back out to the new Limerick Marina, having done a complete loop of King’s Island.

They paddled through the small lock gates by the Shannon boat club turning 180 degrees around by the Limerick Boat Club under Sarsfield Bridge and back to where they started at Curragower.

Jason said: “It’s a lovely paddle. People don’t know we it’s there I’m a Limerick native, I’ve been here all my life. You don’t realise you have it on your doorstep.”

Something that stood out to him was how serene and peaceful it was, with the weather conditions perfect for their paddle.

“I’ve done paddles for a number of years and that’s the best one I’ve done. It was a combination of the high-tide, the weather and lockdown being on, and it left the town so quiet as a result,” he added.

The lads dedicated the video to Limerick Suicide Watch, which provides nightly riverside patrols to those in distress on the banks of the river.