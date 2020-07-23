Limerick publicans counting cost of ‘bombshell’ delay move

PUBLICANS across Limerick have been left counting the cost of the ‘bombshell’ government decision to put back their re-opening.

Bars not serving food were expected to re-open this Monday, with proprietors ordering in stock, and retraining staff for the new social distancing regulations now common-place.

Then, late last week, in a move which has left the industry reeling, government pushed phase four back to Monday, August 10, in a bid to halt a second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

John Hickey, who runs the Launch Bar in John’s Street, says he feels the small Irish pub is being treated “so unfairly and disrespectfully”.

“It’s as if we don’t matter. As the country opens up, we have been singled out and treated with disdain,” he said.

He’s furious at scenes coming out of Dublin, which show pubs in Temple Bar open and trading, with customers appearing not to be observing social distancing regulations.

“The pubs that have spent years building a loyal customer base by doing it right have to sit on their hands at home while the pubs that do food have Christmas every week dealing with the pent-up demand after lockdown. Lucky them. Why are we all not treated equally,” he asked.​

Pubs serving food have been allowed open since Monday July 29, but one bar owner – who wasn’t serving meals – took things a step further on Monday.

Gearoid Whelan, who runs Whelan’s Bar in Newcastle West – was asked to close by the gardai after opening his pub with strict social distancing rules. He was allowed do so because the delay was advisory only.

“Everyone who came into the place could see the measures being put in place to make the place safe. We had social distancing measures in place. Obviously, I have massive respect for the gardai. They need to do their job. I wouldn’t have a business without the guards. They advised me to close and I have to take their advice,” he said.

Gearoid said that he will now take a few days to reassess the situation.

Local Vintners Federation representative and bar owner, Cllr Jerry O’Dea said being told not to open was “a devastating blow”.

He’s worried for pubs in rural communities which would never have served meals, but are an important social outlet for elderly folk, especially where post offices and other amenities have gone. “To close any business for half a year is extremely difficult to come back from. I’d hope the government recognise the value of the pub to the community and some sort of industry specific measures can come out,” he said.