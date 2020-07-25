Limerick group aims to help people bounce back post-pandemic

A GROUP of top educational and business professionals have come together to produce a report on how the region can bounce back post-pandemic.

In one of his first appointments as a Minister of State, Limerick TD Niall Collins took delivery of the Mid-West Interim Report, which recognises the importance of upskilng and reskilling in the region.

At an event in Adare’s Woodlands House Hotel, professionals from both the public and private sectors gathered for the group’s first summit.

“Our mission was to deliver a pilot programme of employment initiatives to this cohort. To deliver a programme of training, upskilling and reskilling to the working community of Ireland’s Mid-West region who have been affected by Covid-19.,” said Eamonn Murphy, the chair of the response.

Mr Collins added: “What the mid-west response has done is hugely innovative and dynamic in terms of taking this initiative, which has happened nowhere else around the country, and a big congratulations to all the stakeholders involved.”

The Mid-West response group’s target is to continue the initiative beyond the pilot programme and get 2,000 people from unemployment into software development, data analytics and customer experience professionals. They also want to establish a traineeship model.