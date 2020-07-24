Limerick broadcasting student's documentary on bullying shortlisted for national award

A YOUNG Limerick broadcasting student who produced a documentary covering the area of online bullying and revenge, was recently shortlisted for a major national award.

Molly Cantwell, 22, studying at Limerick College of Further Education, topical work was recognised when she was nominated for best documentary in the National Sudent Media Awards (smedias) “The documentary discusses - why we do it, the consequences of it, and how we can come up with a solution. It features Jackie Fox, mother of the late Nicole Fox, who is fighting to introduce Coco's Law in Ireland. Coco's Law will bring in laws that cover online bullying, revenge porn, etc. It also features Dr. Kiran Sarma - behavioural psychologist and deputy head of psychology in NUIG, along with Philip Arneill of Cyber Safe Ireland,” explained Molly.

Molly who also works with Shannon Heritage as an entertainer at medieval banquets in Knappogue Castle, and the Christmas banquets in Bunratty Castle, was just one of a few students from Colleges of Education who was nominated for an award.