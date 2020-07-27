The reality of the human struggle - Inside the Coroner's Court

AT 10.30am last Thursday the details of 13 inquests were read out in the council chamber at City Hall on Merchant's Quay.

Due to the current climate with Covid-19 the family of the deceased were not required to attend this sitting of the Coroner’s Court and the coroner John McNamara did not call any witnesses to give evidence.

Instead, statements outlining the details surrounding the deaths were read out to the court by Inspector Luke Conlon of Mayorstone garda station.

This reporter was the only other person in the chamber for the duration of the two-hour sitting as the final moments in the lives of these 13 people were chronicled.

They ranged in age from a man in his early 20s who took his own life to a grandmother who died in a road traffic collision in which her two grandchildren survived.



Of the 13 deaths, four were suicides.



Inquests can be extremely distressing for families and communities. The press are legally allowed to attend and report on them.

The Limerick Leader has taken an editorial decision not the name the people who died by suicide out of respect of the families. The paper has also decided to omit the location of the death and the details of how the person died.

In the public interest however, details of the final moments leading up to the deaths of the individuals have been included in this article based on the depositions of witnesses read out in the Coroner’s Court.



Depositions are read out on behalf of a number of people. These people are generally the last people to have seen the individual before their death, the people who discover the individual and those in the emergency and health services, who either attend the scene or conduct the post mortem.

It is important to make it clear that witness statements, as opposed to the pathologist's report, are perspectives of individuals and are not conclusive accounts of the events. While it is difficult to read about personal tragedies, the Limerick Leaders feels that there is a duty on us to cover deaths by suicide to educate the public, clear up any doubt surrounding the death and to maintain the principle of open justice.

By reporting the details which have led to a tragedy, there is hope that it will encourage those who may be in distress to ask for help.

‘In good spirits’

A MAN in his early 20s was out socialising in a bar in a village in County Limerick late last year. There were celebrations ongoing as a local team had contested a county final earlier that day. The pub was busy.

According to a deposition by the man’s friend which was read out at the Coroner’s Court by Inspector Luke Conlon, the man was drinking cans of cider and was in good spirits. His friends were joking and messing and talking about the game.

As the night went on, the man indicated that he was going to walk home. It was around 11pm. His friend convinced him to stay another while as it was pitch dark. He agreed to stay.

Around an hour later, at around midnight, his friend saw the man leaving and asked him again not to walk home. But he was adamant this time that he was going.

The inquest heard that arrangements were made to organise a lift for the man but he had left. It was the last time he was seen alive.

Attempts were made to locate him on the local roads but without success. A number of calls were made to his phone by various people. It was switched off.

The deposition of the man’s father told of a final conversation between the pair when the young man asked his father on the Saturday for a tractor to go in a charity drive the following morning.

The inquest heard that the young man attended the GAA match after the charity drive on Sunday. On Monday morning his father got up early to attend an event and returned home around lunchtime when he was informed that people were having difficulty contacting his son. The father later went to a shed to feed some animals. There he found his son. “I knew he was deceased,” the father recalled.

The post mortem was carried out by Dr Gabor Laskai, a consultant pathologist at University Hospital Limerick. The toxicology report confirmed the presence of a drug and alcohol in his system. “In my opinion the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging,” said Mr McNamara.

The coroner said there was no indication of the man’s intention beforehand. “Unfortunately, very often there isn’t,” he said, before offering his deepest sympathies to the young man’s family and friends.

Beyond the huge glass window of the city hall chamber, two young tourists stood watching the birds as they swooped in over the River Shannon. The spectacular panoramic wheel stood stationary in Arthur’s Quay Park against the backdrop of a vivid blue summer sky.

The next case was called.

Visit from his brother

In this case details were read out from the deposition of a man who, on a mid-summer’s day last year was awaiting the usual visit from his brother. He was due at 2pm for his dinner. But he didn't arrive. With a degree of concern the man went to the home of his brother who was in his early 60s and single. He knocked on the front and back doors. There was no reply. He went to the front bedroom where his brother normally sleeps. Again, no reply.

He looked in a rear window and saw his brother. The man contacted other siblings and they arrived. One of the men gained access through a bathroom window and opened the door to let the other family members in.

One of the family members held the man. He was taken to the front bedroom and placed on his bed. He was unresponsive. Pathologist Dr Gabor Laskai carried out the post mortem.

“In my opinion the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging,” said the coroner John McNamara recording the death as suicide.

Heartfelt sympathies were once again conveyed by the coroner and inspector to the family and friends of the deceased.

The next file was opened.

A hug goodbye

The first deposition read out was from a husband of a woman in her mid-20s. On a summer’s day last year he and his wife got out of bed at 7.30am to get their child ready for school.

The husband got ready for work while his wife went back to bed. He kissed and hugged her before he went downstairs. While he was downstairs his wife came down and gave him another hug goodbye. Looking back, he said it was odd for his wife to give him a second hug goodbye “but she was in good form”.

The day before the family enjoyed a day out in Kilkee. They returned to Limerick and met other family members to have a meal in a city restaurant. “We had a great day,” the husband recalled.

And so he left for work and finished at around 5.30pm that day. His wife had texted a relative at around midday to collect the child from school.

He arrived home at around 6.30pm and walked in the front door. He saw his wife at the top of the stairs.

“At first I didn’t notice anything and I said, ‘Hi Love’,” he recalled. When she didn’t answer he went upstairs.

“I knew when I had touched her, she was gone.”

The guards and paramedics arrived.

“To this day I don’t know why she did it. She was in great form. She did suffer from depression but she had had counselling and had been doing very well,” the husband stated in his deposition,

A detailed note had been left by the young woman. Pathologist Dr Olu Ipadeola performed the post mortem. The toxicology report confirmed the presence of a low level of a drug and a moderate level of alcohol.

The cause of death was asphyxia associated with a ligature.

The coroner described it as “a very sad case as she seemed to be in good form the day beforehand.

“We see with suicide cases that very often there are no warning signs and it comes as a bolt out of the blue for families,” he added.

Again, heartfelt sympathies were extended to the husband and family on their tragic loss.

Note in black marker

The next case involved a man in his late 20s.

A deposition ready out by Inspector Luke Conlon was from a lorry driver from County Limerick. He told of how he left his home at around 9.30am on a date last year in his cattle lorry headed for a mart. He said that he was half way down a straight stretch of road in County Limerick when he saw a dark coloured car coming around the bend ahead of him.

He said the car came around the bend on its own side but then started to veer across the road in front of him. He thought the person driving was on the phone and would realise what was happening and straighten up again “but then I realised that this car was going to hit my lorry”.

The lorry driver moved in as far to the left as he could but the car made contact.

“I saw the car on the other side of the road. I saw debris all over the road. It was like a bomb went off,” he recalled.

He went to the car and saw a man in the driver’s seat and a couple of women who had come to his assistance.

“I remember a few people around the car at this time. Some people asked me if I was alright, I said, ‘look after that man there,’” said the lorry driver who was then brought into a house where he was given a cup of tea.

The Coroner’s Court heard that the driver of the car was not wearing a seat-belt at the time. He also had writing in marker on his left arm and a note written in black marker was found in the car.

The post mortem report was completed by Dr Terezia Laszlo. The driver of the car “appeared to be intent on self harm”.

The Coroner’s Court heard he was known to be a drug user. The toxicology report indicated that there was no known drugs or alcohol present in his system. The cause of death was concluded to be high traumatisation as a result of a head-on collision.

“It’s clear the truck driver did everything he could. There was a note left in the car which gives a clear indication of intent,” said the coroner John McNamara recording a verdict of suicide.

“This man went out to end his life and we are fortunate that nobody else was killed or critically injured,” Mr McNamara added.

Sincerest sympathies were once again conveyed to the family and friends of the young man.