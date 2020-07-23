Shopping spree, lunch and training with Cian Lynch up for grabs in Limerick competition

WE may have lost out on a summer of sport but one lucky hurling fanatic and four of their friends will make up for lost time thanks to an unforgettable sporting experience with none other than the poster boy of hurling, Cian Lynch.

The personalised treatment which will see the hurling wizard be your ‘bainisteoir’ for an afternoon is just one of 50 top-drawer prizes that are up for grabs as part of Limerick’s biggest ever tourism marketing campaign.

The campaign, called Limerick 50 Days of Summer, sets out a compelling menu of 50 reasons to visit the city and county this summer holiday season.

To amplify its claim that Limerick is the ideal ‘staycation’ destination for a summer holiday this year, the local authority has created this exciting competition that will see 50 people win a unique Limerick experience over the next five weeks, with 10 in total to be won each week.

“This campaign shows the diversity of Limerick’s offering in a festive and fun fashion, whilst still subtly demonstrating a story of safety and revival.

“All our experiences comply with public health guidelines,” explained Laura Ryan, Head of Marketing and Communications with Limerick City and County Council.

The competition includes prizes that are mapped across the five key pillars of Limerick’s tourism offering, with prizes listed under the categories of Great Outdoors, Food and Pampering, Culture and Creativity, Sports and Adventure, and Family Fun. The competition highlights great staycation ideas, such as family fairy hunts and mountain biking, to music gigs and shopping sprees, as well as overnight stays in some of Limerick’s top luxury hotels.

Prizes include a family overnight private glamping experience at King John’s Castle, a €500 Shop Limerick voucher, a family falconry experience at Adare Manor, a €1,000 Brown Thomas Limerick spending spree, a mountain bike adventures in the Ballyhouras for a family of up to eight, a VIP personal dinner experience cooked under the stars by an award-winning chef, a family reunion adventure in the sprawling surroundings of a castle and much more.

The campaign builds on the January launch of Limerick’s new brand, Atlantic Edge, European Embrace, to compete with other tourism destinations across Ireland in a way that feels fresh and celebratory.

Speaking about the competition, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “Whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure with a significant other, great food experiences with friends or family fun, all while being located just an hour away from sandy beaches, then Limerick has it all.”

To enter the Limerick 50 Days of Summer competition, go to Limerick.ie/50Days or follow Limerick.ie on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information visit Limerick.ie/Discover.