Winning back the 'Kemmy seat' is top priority for Labour party

THE leader of the Labour party Alan Kelly has said Limerick, and winning back the “Kemmy seat” is his “top priority”.

In the wake of the general election, which saw veteran TD Jan O’Sullivan lose her berth, Mr Kelly replaced Brendan Howlin as the leader of a Labour party which now has just six Dail representatives.

But speaking on a visit to Limerick this week, he insisted he will grow his party back to a position where it can once again enter government.

“Jim Kemmy was my hero. We are determined to win our seat back here and grow as a party with councillors.

“I take an interest in Limerick all the time. That will ensure I support the Labour party in Limerick at a premium level if you like. I assure everyone, and you can tell everyone in Limerick that Jim Kemmy’s seat will be won back by the Labour party,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Mr Kelly said it was a “very sad day” when Ms O’Sullivan lost her Dail seat to the Green Party’s Brian Leddin.

He recalled his time as chairman of Labour Youth sleeping in Barrington’s Lodge Hostel back in 1998 when Ms O’Sullivan, then a city councillor, ran in the by-election caused by the death of her own mentor Mr Kemmy.

As for future Labour candidates, Mr Kelly would not be drawn on his preference, with Cllrs Conor Sheehan, Elena Secas and Joe Leddin – himself a running-mate to Ms O’Sullivan in 2011 – all potentials.

But, he did say: “Any of our three councillors would make a great candidate and I’d be happy to support whichever one of them wants it the most. But I do believe after the next general election, one of them will be a TD: I’m going to make sure it happens.”

During his visit to Limerick at the back end of last week, Mr Kelly met Shannon Heritage workers, and also visited the Hospitality Education and Training Centre in Roxboro.

He also witnessed the still-closed St Gabriel’s respite centre, something he described as “a disgrace”.

With admissions to the emergency department up, despite the lingering coronavirus pandemic, he turned fire on new Health Minister Stephen Donnelly of Fianna Fail, and said he will not be giving him an easy ride.

“Every minister should be given a chance, but I think Stephen Donnelly will be getting less time than any other minister. That is because when he was in opposition, he seemed to have all the answers. I’ve gone through all his budget speeches, I’ve gone through his contributions in committee. He’s a former management consultant with expertise in change management in healthcare settings. So obviously, he knows how to solve all of this,” the Tipperary TD said.

Asked if he feels as a Wicklow Deputy, if there could be the will on Mr Donnelly’s part to tackle University Hospital Limerick’s issues, Mr Kelly said: “I’ve gone through all the commitments he’s made. He has the solutions so obviously he’s going to come up with a really good one for University Hospital Limerick and the Mid-West. I’ll give him space and time to articulate how he is going to do that. But the figures showing it’s getting worse means he’s going to have to make a very clear and direct intervention. It’s going to mean hundreds more staff, a change in diagnostic provision, a change in community provision and mental health children’s provision. I’m looking forward to him providing the answers. And if he doesn’t, as Minister for Health, he’s in for a real sharp lesson.”

The Labour leader also pledged to “dig into the finances of the Shannon Group” in a way he’s never done before.

This came after he met workers at King John’s Castle, some 150 of who are facing redundancy come the end of August.

This is because the operators of Limerick’s prime tourist attraction acted to pull up the drawbridge on the castle, citing a collapse in tourism numbers.

“I think these workers have been treated despicably. They are not paid a lot. They do an incredible job, and this needs to be resolved.” He added his voice to the calls on Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O’Donovan to take the castle into this department.