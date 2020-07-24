 Vodafone tower would ‘compete’ with Limerick village’s steeple

TIME IS of the essence if Castleconnell residents wish to object to a new 20 metre tower being erected in the village.

Limerick City and County Council has refused Vodafone permission to remove the existing 16.5m tower and erect a new one together with antennas, dishes, associated equipment all enclosed in security fencing. The site is located at the rear of the garda station and near to the national school on Station Road.

Vodafone Ireland however have appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala. The closing date for receipt of objections is July 30.

One of nine objections made to the council was by Tara Hartigan.

As well as the official objections, Ms Hartigan said Castleconnell Tidy Towns, Castleconnell National School and some other groups within the village are concerned about the scale of this new proposal.

“We truly believe this is a national problem but let's start with the county. I believe it's important to rally up everyone to object to these - as we are louder together. There is no reason such towers need to be in heavily residential areas where there are so many non-residential areas around the country.

“We believe that the tower in Gouig was originally erected to facilitate Castleconnell. However, we believe now that 5G towers need to be closer together, with that being the case where does it end? What would the network eventually look like?” asks Ms Hartigan.

In her lengthy objection to the council, she listed seven headings - existing tower already serving area; property devaluation; bio-diversity; noise; radiation and electromagnetic fields, future functionality and heritage village status.

Under the latter heading, Ms Hartigan wrote: “Castleconnell is a heritage village, and the aesthetics and charm should not be compromised further. Building such a tower will be an eyesore in an otherwise picturesque village. The erection of such a tower should not be even a consideration for the centre of this village.”

The Love Castleconnell group also objected as did one of its founder members Nicky McNamara. One of the points she made is: “The applicant states that the greater Castleconnell area is a known coverage weak spot for Vodafone and indeed for all mobile telephone operators. Personally, as a Vodafone customer, I would dispute this.”

Ms McNamara also said the existing 16.5m tower is “already invasive to those living nearby”.

“And at 20m high, would only serve to become a ‘landmark’ structure within the village competing for prominence with other tall structures such as St Joseph’s Church,” said Ms McNamara.

The council’s planner recommended that planning permission be refused. He or she pointed to the Telecommunications antenna and support structures - guidelines for planning authorities, issued by the Department of the Environment in July 1996. It stated that “only as a last resort should free standing masts be located within or in the immediate surrounds of smaller towns and villages”.

The planner said: “It is considered that the proposed development would be visually obtrusive and out of character with the village centre of Castleconnell; would be contrary to these ministerial guidelines and would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area, including those of the architectural conservation area and the nearby protected structure. The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The planner also said: “Having regard to the proximity of the proposed development in terms of its scale, height and massing it is considered to be visually obtrusive and would seriously injure and depreciate the value of residential properties in the vicinity. Accordingly, the proposed development would there be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said:

“At Vodafone, we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all. Our mobile devices and the base stations, including those that are used in the delivery of 4G and 5G, and that send and receive your communications, operate well within the guidelines set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Protection and fully comply with the strict and safe exposure limits for electromagnetic fields. These guidelines are based on extensive peer reviewed scientific research over two decades showing no risk to health from exposure to electromagnetic fields generated by cellular services”

The matter is now with An Bord Pleanala. Ms Hartigan said if anyone wants to object to the Castleconnell mast they can do so by forwarding their observations / submissions to An Bord Pleanala, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 with €50 and reference number 307490-20 by July 30.