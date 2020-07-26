Limerick pensioner’s home is damaged by petrol bomb

THE family of an elderly woman whose home was damaged by a petrol bomb when it was allegedly thrown at someone who took refuge on her property, are calling for an end to anti-social behaviour in the west Limerick village.

Joan Moroney, 74, who lives in Shanagolden was awoken from her sleep by the sound of “roaring and shouting and an awful bang” to discover a huge flame outside her kitchen window.

The pensioner is now almost too scared to walk down the street to her local shop as the incident has left her frightened and nervous.

“We think someone was being chased and they tried to get away and used my mother’s entrance to hide and then this was thrown in at them,” Joan’s daughter Dympna Lawlor told the Limerick Leader..

“She heard roaring and shouting and an awful bang and woke up to a big massive flame in the front window of the kitchen. She panicked. She sleeps upstairs. She’s living in a housing estate,” Ms Lawlor continued.

Only for the presence of a flower pot at the front window, the outcome could have been much worse.

“They had thrown it at the window and the flower pot on the front window saved it from coming through the house. It melted all the flower pot and did damage to the wall. There was a flame for a good few minutes because of all the petrol that had hit the wall - it had gone all the way up to the tiles on the roof. It was her front kitchen window,” explained Ms Lawlor.

The pensioner sought assistance.

“In a panic, she was fumbling with the phone,” said Ms Lawlor. “She didn’t know who she was ringing. She ended up ringing her neighbour who is a great neighbour to her. He came on straight away and he was able to help and then she was able to call the guards and call us. My brother was there then. He saw guys running.”

The incident happened at approximately 5am on Monday, July 13.

“The guards took statements and then the forensics came and took away the bottle that was used for the petrol and melted gloves. She is very scared and her friends are the same. They feel very unsafe walking down the road to the shop. She is very nervous now. We have to get something done with the continuous anti-sociable behaviour in the village. It’s going on in small towns and villages.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage.

When contacted a spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to a residence and also to a vehicle in the area. A 32 year-old man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and is due before Limerick District Court on July 23. The investigation is ongoing”.