Application 'a step forward' for Limerick's newest school

THE journey to Limerick's newest school took a step forward this week, with planning permission set to be sought on the multi-million euro project.

The Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) has signalled its intention to apply for permission to develop a new 1,000 student facility which will be home to Mungret Community College.

A secondary school, it will be located on a 10-acre site at Dromdarrig in Mungret, and its principal Liam O’Mahoney has promised a “modern state-of-the-art building, with a modern and unique environment.”

“My previews of it would be very positive. We’d be delighted with the facilities and the layout of the building. It will be very environmentally friendly too. The overall design will tie in with the local area, and it will honour the rich history of education in Mungret,” he told the Limerick Leader, “We’d be very hopeful this building will help us continue the story in Mungret.”

Mungret Community College opened in 2017 in the former Mungret College complex. Currently, students remain there.

But it’s hoped by September 2022, they will be in the new-build facility, in a move which will see its student numbers ramp up from 490 currently to close on 1,000.

The new school will measure around 11,379 square metres across three floors.

It will see teaching spaces, social spaces, a multi-purpose hall, as well as a special educational needs unit.

A new site entrance and car parking for 90 motors will be provided.

On top of this, there will be six ball courts, a playing field, landscaping and new boundary treatments.

Access to the school will be through a new roadway with shared cycle lane and footpath.

Principal Mr O’Mahoney said he’s hope at least 20 new teaching and ancilliary staff jobs will be created – up to 60 from 40 at present.

“We are very happy with our facilities at the moment. We’ve very modern facilities even though we are only in temporary accommodation., But it’s quality temporary accommodation and our students have modern IT infrastructure,” he said.​

“We are looking forward to the new building where we’ll have all these modern ways of teaching in a modern building. It will be very student friendly. From a school point of view, the most important thing is the students and that they achieve their highest potential. We are lucky to have a fantastic cohort of students with huge supports from parents at the ready,” the principal added.

In September, it’s anticipated the first Transition Year students will study in Mungret Community College.

It’s not the only new school build which is going on in Limerick.

Across the other side of the city, at the Ballysimon Road, Limerick’s new Educate Together school has been granted planning permission.

Currently, students at that school, which is led by principal Eoin Shinners are in the former Salesians school at Fernbank.

This will contain almost 60 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

And, in a first for schools in Limerick, gender-neutral toilets will be fitted on each of the complex's three floors.

Planning permission was formally granted for this facility earlier this year, and it’s hoped the site will be complete and ready for occupation by 2024.

Meanwhile, the Board of Management of Our Lady’s Abbey National School in Adare have given notice of their intention to bring in a single storey extension to their building at Main Street.

Both school’s now have two weeks to furnish the planning authority with their applications.