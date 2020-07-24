Limerick angler catches Irish Water out on pollution

AFTER a fellow angler told Mikey Foley he was seeing a lot of toilet paper in the weeds and river bed in Adare the Kilmallock man went to investigate.

“I searched Google Maps and came up with a few locations that it could be. It wasn't long before I found the source – it was my nose that led me to a pipe hidden behind bushes and I couldn't believe it. The absolute filth that was coming out of it...” said Mikey, who shot a video of the large clumps of toilet paper and baby wipes near the pipe.

Irish Water confirmed to the Leader that the pipe shown in the video is the final effluent discharge pipe from Croom wastewater treatment plant which discharges treated effluent to the River Maigue.

Mikey said if a person’s septic tank is not working properly they will be fined €5,000.

“The same people making the rules are the people that are dumping raw sewage into the Maigue catchment,” said Mikey.

An Irish Water spokesperson said this final effluent pipe also has a storm water overflow line connected into it.

“The storm water overflow line activates in times of heavy rainfall, when the flows coming into the plant are in excess of the plant’s capacity; this is the design of the wastewater treatment plant.

“Heavy rainfall on July 7 and 8 resulted in storm water overflows occurring. This discharge would be diluted and also would be further diluted by the fully treated effluent from the treatment plant,” said the spokesperson.

Following this event, a clean-up of the river was carried out by hand, said the spokesperson.

“It was noted during the clean-up that there was other debris in the river and at the banks which did not come from the overflow, e.g. plastic bags. Overall the treatment process at Croom wastewater treatment plant operates very well and the quality of the treated wastewater being discharged is of a good standard,” said the spokesperson.

Minister Niall Collins said the “heavy rainfall” explanation offered by Irish Water for the discharge from the Croom plant is “inadequate considering that we have had one of the driest summers in recent times”.

“Irish Water must do better for rural Limerick. We have drinking water issues ongoing for far too long in Fedamore and we are waiting years for a upgrade of the waste water treatment system in Askeaton, to give two of many examples,” said Minister Collins.

He described what occurred at Croom wastewater treatment plant as “simply unacceptable”.

“If a farmer or a homeowner allowed a run-off of sewage into the river they would have inspectors descending on them; find themselves before a court and facing a hefty fine,” said Minister Collins.