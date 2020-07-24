Limerick bar selling ‘Toastie and chips’ closes pub closes

WHELAN’S hit the headlines this week but there is a second County Limerick pub that opened and then closed their doors after a visit from gardai.

The publican, who didn’t wish to be named, told the Leader they opened on Thursday, July 2.

The south Limerick watering hole then continued to trade on a number of days until Friday, July 10. They had been serving toasted sandwiches and chips.

“The guards called that Friday night. They said they received complaints that we hadn’t got a commercial kitchen. He said, ‘It is not in our jurisdiction to tell you to close’.

“He was happy enough with what we were doing. If we were complained to the guards we were most probably complained to the HSE too. We closed the pub ourselves that night,” said the proprietor.

The publican said they were “trying to do things right”.

“We were making sure everyone who came in bought food. We had social distancing. We tried our best to keep everyone happy.

“We took away all the stools from the counters. We spent a good bit of money on a patio area for people to sit out the front. We spent €6,000 to €7,000 while the pub was closed. We were trying our best,” said the owner, who is now looking forward to opening on August 10.

Deputy Richard O’Donoghue said locals are “very cross” about the pub having to close following complaints and “rightly so”.

“It is probably one of the best run pubs that I would have seen and to have it closed is nothing short of a disgrace,” he said. Deputy O’Donoghue said the toasted sandwiches were made off-site and then just toasted on-site.

“There is nothing wrong with that. To me a toasted sandwich and chips is an adequate meal. They were told they didn’t have proper facilities for food. You don’t need a commercial kitchen to grill a toasted sandwich.

“All they are doing is penalising people in rural Ireland. The pub is a social outlet for people in rural Ireland,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

The TD said it is a “fine, big pub with plenty of space”.

“The pub is spotless. For the community it is a massive loss that it is closed. All generations go in there. A person could get dropped over, have one or two drinks and a bite to eat, watch a match, get collected and be home after the hour and 45 minutes.

“I can’t commend people who run the pub enough. They are very supportive of all community and charitable events and it is very sad that they had to shut their doors,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.