Diary of a Limerick priest : Fr Gerry Moloney on lockdown, back pain and Liverpool FC

It’s hard to believe it’s more than six months since we first heard about Covid-19. What a strange six months it has been!

I keep thinking of the lines from Yeats’ poem, Easter 1916: All changed, changed utterly, a terrible beauty is born. Yeats was referring to the 1916 Rising, but he could just as easily have been describing the world of 2020. When we’re lost for words, we turn to poets to better express how we feel. Yeats’ words summarise the challenge and the catastrophe of this global pandemic: All changed utterly.

Thank God, no one close to me has fallen victim to the virus, but it has impacted our lives in numerous ways. I have two new grand nephews, future Limerick hurlers hopefully, born in the last nine months. I have had to keep my distance from them and their parents to keep them safe.

Given the age profile of my confreres in Mount St Alphonsus, I have had to be careful to cocoon so as to not place them at risk. We Redemptorists are luckier than most, because we have a spacious monastery and large gardens at the back. We have more living space than the average household, which means that we don’t feel hemmed in or claustrophobic. I feel sorry for families who live in apartments or in houses without a yard. It must have been a challenging time for them.

If this crisis has reminded of us anything, it is of the importance of touch. Human touch is essential to our wellbeing, from the moment we are born. It’s how we transmit love, care, meaning, belonging. Touch gives life. I have been trying to imagine what it would be like if we had a touch-less future, if we could no longer enjoy what makes us fully alive. Hopefully, Covid-19 will have given us a greater appreciation of the importance of physical touch and personal space, to never take them for granted. I know how much I have missed them.

These past few week has been the best of times and the worst of times for me. The first anniversary of my mother’s death took place on the first of July. She and I were very close, we used to speak on the phone every day, and I feel her absence acutely. We marked her anniversary with a small family celebration of the Eucharist at the old homestead in Doon.

My mother was 90-years-old when she died, and not long before her death, she stated that throughout her long life she always knew she was loved. I thought it was the most beautiful, consoling knowledge to have - to know you have always been loved, to experience bountiful love and acceptance. I have that consoling knowledge, too.

But it has also been a joyous time, as we celebrated our annual novena in honour of our Mother of Perpetual Help. Streamed online, this year’s novena was like no other. We weren’t sure how it would work out, but the response was terrific. Our novena.ie website averaged around 16,000 hits a day, with prayer requests from all over the world. It gave a sense of the universality of the church and of the potential for evangelisation offered by the world wide web. The challenge for us now will be how to make the most of our online presence.

In the early days of the lockdown, it was disconcerting to preach to an empty church. It felt as if I was talking to myself. But it’s extraordinary how quickly one adjusts. Soon I barely noticed the empty benches. Now the restrictions have lifted and we are celebrating daily Mass once again. But it is far from business as usual, and we are acutely aware of our obligation to provide a safe environment for worshippers. Wearing a face mask while distributing Holy Communion feels odd, to say the least.

Sporting wise, it has been a joyous time. I am a Liverpool FC fanatic, as all who know me know very well (the club features regularly in my preaching), and seeing Klopp and his players win the premier league after 30 long, frustrating years filled me with tears of joy. As I celebrated our triumph, I kept thinking of the 96 fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough in 1989, and of their families’ long struggle for justice.

Their dignity over the past three decades has been extraordinary. Through grief and mourning, in the face of indifference and hostility, even as their loved ones were called beasts and their reputations besmirched, they held their heads high, for they knew that right was on their side.

I thought too of Sean Cox and the terrible suffering he and his family have gone through since the senseless attack on him outside Anfield a couple of years ago. How anyone could inflict such random, wanton harm on another simply because of the jersey they wear is beyond my powers of comprehension.

A Limerick victory in the All-Ireland hurling final in December would round off the sporting year very nicely indeed.

The mixed summer weather has been playing havoc with my back. I have chronic pain back, which spinal fusion surgery did nothing to mitigate, and there seems to be a correlation between a spike in my pain and changes in the weather.

Before I got back pain five years ago, I naively assumed that there was no such thing as chronic pain any more, that advances in medicine had put an end to it.

My own battle with pain has made me aware of the many people who live with it every day and, hopefully, it has made me a little more empathetic.

What I like to do now is go to bed early with a good book to read. I enjoy history and biography and am always scrambling to make a dent in the books that keep piling up by my bed.