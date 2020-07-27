Destination Dingle! Making it a great staycation in Kerry - Celia Holman Lee

AFTER being in lockdown for so long, Ger and I decided it’s going to be local holidays in Ireland for the foreseeable future. And so we headed off for a trip to the Kingdom.

Destination: Dingle! We took a long leisurely drive and went via the scenic route through Conor Pass. It was breathtaking. I had forgotten how beautiful it is. We arrived at the Dingle Skellig Hotel and the sun was shining. As I sat on the balcony looking over Dingle Bay, I felt I could have been anywhere in the world. But being In Ireland of course, we went from glorious sunshine to a downpour the following day. But what I love about Ireland and especially Kerry are the walks.

We decided to take a stroll along the Dingle Way from Dingle to Dunquin. I can’t say I made it the full way but nonetheless I enjoyed every moment.

In one way I’m so delighted that I’m going to start rediscovering Ireland again, so hopefully I’ll have plenty more stories for you all soon. Chat next week!

Celia xx