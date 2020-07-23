Explore, discover and reconnect at Trinity Hotel’s ‘Return to the City’ sale

The 4-star Trinity City Hotel boasts 262 stylish bedrooms, and with its recently refurbished ground floor lobby and reception areas, it is truly urban, vibrant and smart. Located on the corner of Dublin’s Pearse Street and Tara Street, it is central, chic and now more attractive than ever for guests visiting Dublin’s Fair City.

Situated in the heart of the capital, overlooking the iconic Trinity College, a stay at Trinity City Hotel puts you right at the heart of all the action. If you feel like some retail therapy why not wander to Grafton Street and shop ‘til you drop on one of Ireland’s best loved shopping streets. From this prime city centre location, you can become an explorer in Dublin and discover a wealth of heritage with Dublin’s top tourist attractions all within strolling distance of the Hotel.

Reconnect with family and friends with numerous dining options onsite.

You can relax and dine in the Courtyard Restaurant or in the calm surrounds of the newly refurbished Brunswick Lounge. Or, perhaps you will prefer to dine al-fresco, in the peaceful oasis of the outdoor Courtyard Garden and Brunswick Terrace.

So, whether you wish to explore, discover or reconnect with family and friends, come and experience Dublin in the stylish comfort and warm welcome of Trinity City Hotel.

Book now, and save 20% on stays between July 22nd 2020 and March 31st 2021. Available from €119 per room, based on two people sharing, or Family rooms from €136 based on 2 adults & 2 children.

You can book with peace of mind - we understand that sometimes plans can change and you can enjoy free cancellation on this rate up until 3pm the day before arrival.

For further details on the ‘Return to the City’ Sale, visit: www.trinitycityhotel.com or telephone: 01 648 1000.

Rest Assured. You Are in Safe Hands. We want to reassure you that we are closely following the guidelines and procedures of the World Health Organisation and the Irish Health Services Executive (HSE) regarding the Coronavirus, to support the health, safety and wellbeing of our customers, our staff, and our community. See more about our hygiene policies here: https://www.trinitycity hotel.com/en/hotel-news/