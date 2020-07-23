High-tech Limerick city firm develop tracing wristband

STAFF at an innovative Limerick company have developed a Covid-19 contact-tracing device to use in environments where mobile phone use is restricted.

While the HSE coronavirus smartphone application has been downloaded by more than one million Irish people, there are situations where mobile phone use is not possible, like in factory environments and hospitals.

Now, Tracworx, based at Steamboat Quay has developed a wristband which performs the same function but through bluetooth.

It has meant the company’s chief executive Chris Kelly not only was able to keep his staff in employment during the pandemic, but is also set to recruit four more workers in the coming weeks.

During lockdown, the company’s regular product, a patient and bed-tracking system used in hospitals, became less of a priority in the medical profession as doctors battled the biggest health crisis of a generation.

Instead of shutting down the company, though, Chris’s workforce of 12 rallied, and found a gap in the market.

”There's obviously the national HSE Covid-19 tracing app which has been a huge success. But what we are focusing on is enterprise solutions for contact tracing. If you're operating in a factory where mobile phones aren't permitted you may not be able to use a contact tracing app. So what we have provided is a wrist-band which is the same device we use for our patient tracking device. This allows them to do effectively the same thing a contact tracing app would do, but provide it for enterprise solutions,” he said.

A number of companies have already jumped on board, including chemical firm Reagecon, which has 100 people on its books in Shannon.

Rather than mobile technology, the wristband relies on bluetooth transfer, something vital when mobile signals are not permitted.

“If you come into contact with someone within two metres, the device registers that as a contact for tracing at a later date. The data is then saved on the device until it comes into contact with a Wi-Fi connection, when it is uploaded to a database,” Chris explained.

While staff were working from home during the pandemic, it is their innovation which meant unlike many companies, staff were not forloughed, Chris added.

"To be fair to our team, there is a culture of that in the company. What Covid showed me about my team was that normally we'd be used to having to innovate ourselves. But it was the innovation coming from everyone. It was great to see for my team how quickly they were able to innovate and adapt. I think to solve a problem, it's always innovation which is their first port of clal. Thankfully we didn't have to furlough anyone and we are expanding again,” he told Business Leader.

He’s now on the look out for four new engineering staff: two senior developers looking at general web development, one machine learning expert, and one development operative to manage the implementation of the new technology.

Established in 2016 as Pinpoint Innovations by Chris, Fionn Barron, and Eoin O’Brien, the firm has gone from strength to strength.

Chris, 23, has appeared in the Irish Independent’s 30 business people to watch under 30, while Tracworx has won a raft of awards in its relatively short life. For more information on the roles, and to apply, visit www.tracworx.ai