Limerick Weather: Wet start, but will clear

Damp, cloudy and misty in many areas to begin this Thursday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Becoming drier and brighter from the west through the morning and into the afternoon, with sunny spells developing. Winds will be mainly light west to northwest in direction with maximum temperatures ranging 17 to 21 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Mixed and changeable weather pattern. Temperatures near normal or slightly above at first, but turning a bit fresher over the weekend and into early next week.

Thursday night: Largely dry overnight with long clear spells. A few mist patches will form in the near calm conditions. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest.