Travellers celebrate their diverse culture during 'Traveller Pride Week'

AS Limerick's 500 members of the Travelling community celebrated Traveller Pride Week, members of the community here were being encouraged to learn more about traditions and culture of this distinct Irish ethnic minority.

The two-week long event is being streamed online to adhere to government public health guidelines and concludes on this Friday July 24.

The theme of this year's pride week is: Recognising diversity and pride within the Traveller community.

One of the easiest ways to get involved in the celebration is to post a selfie holding a sign that states "Mincéir Ally and Proud" with the hashtag #DiversityWithin.

Mincéir [pronounced Min-ker] means Traveller in the Shelta language, the indigenous tongue of Travellers.

Limerick County Social Democrats were the first branch of a political party to announce their support for the event.

They tweeted "Happy #TravellerPride 2020 to all our friends in the Traveller community celebrating #PrideWithin!

Ailís Ní Chofaigh, the chairperson of Limerick County Social Democrats believes it's important for political parties to speak up and speak out for Traveller Rights.

"Here in county Limerick we have a number of Traveller communities and we want them to know we stand with them. We need politics to be accessible to all.

“You cannot be anti-racist while actively discriminating against our indigenous people." Ailís said.

Ailís outlines how important it is for the settled community to get involved and learn about Mincéirí culture.

"Traveller history is missing from our education system and is something we must address. All aspects of our society must be inclusive of Travellers and a great start to that is education.

“I'm raising my son Elliot to be a Traveller ally, to be inclusive of the diversity in our society and always be anti-discrimination and anti-racism." Ailís concluded.

Anne Marie Quilligan is an active member of the Limerick County Social Democrats and a proud Mincéir woman.

Anne Marie believes that Traveller Pride Week will identify positive role models for young children to look up to, regardless of their ethnicity.

“Outside of my family, I did not see positive Traveller role models. Travellers are often portrayed in a false and negative light in the media.

“Particularly when they see and learn about Travellers such as activist Nan Joyce, first Traveller Senator Eileen Flynn, Dr. Hannagh McGinley, Dr. Sindy Joyce, comedian and writer Martin Beanz Warde and so many more. Our children cannot be what they cannot see.” Anne Marie said.

Anne Marie believes that other political parties should follow Social Democrats' lead and publically support Traveller Pride and Traveller wellbeing in general.

“I believe political support is crucial. However, it should be a genuine commitment and not a tokenistic gesture, which effectively costs Travellers lives.

“Travellers make up 1% of the general population in Ireland but account for 9% of the homeless population. A recent workplace survey identified that 42% of respondents would be unhappy to work with Travellers, therefore Travellers have to hide their identity in order to secure employment. Is it any wonder 11% of Traveller deaths are due to suicide?” Anne Marie added.

Check out Traveller Pride Week 2020 on Facebook to get involved and watch the livestreams and events.

Traveller Pride boasts a diverse array of events celebrating Traveller culture including live music, panel discussions and traditional storytelling, concluding this Friday.