BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for eleventh day-in-a-row

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the eleventh-day-in-a-row.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 589 in the county this Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, there have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. There has been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, July 20, the HPSC has been notified of 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday, July 20, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

"Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress Covid-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and two metre social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.