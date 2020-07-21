BREAKING: Dolans 'Live at The Drive In' shows cancelled due to government guidelines

This weekend's Live at the Drive In shows by Gavin James and Hermitage Green have been cancelled. Dolans Limerick have been told this afternoon that the gigs, similar to those planned around the country, can no longer proceed due to changes in Government guidelines.

In what are described as 'completely unforeseen' circumstance, Dolans confirmed to the Limerick Leader that all ticket holders will receive refunds, as the hosts themselves are left 'devasted' by the news.

The Live at the Drive-in initiative, which would have seen concerts taking place in Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford, was the brainchild of Carl Owens of MPI Artists.

The Limerick gigs were supported by Dolans and Limerick City and County Council.

Statement from Dolans Limerick

"It is with profound regret that we were today informed that all Live at The Drive In shows can no longer proceed due to government guidelines.

We have looked at all options and have sought out support and advice from several Government offices and officials, unfortunately with continuing changes with COVID procedures we can not confirm any alternate dates.

After months of work and planning to try to bring some live music back to Ireland this summer. we are all devastated.

This was completely unforeseen. Please bear with us as we begin the process of organising full refunds to all ticket holders. "