Eight Limerick men plan 95km Ballybunion walk for local charity

EIGHT Limerickmen intend walking from the city to Ballybunion this Saturday to raise money for charity. Derek Byrnes, Paddy O'Callaghan, Anthony Hoare, Brian O'Donovan, Nigel McGuane, Aaron Noonan, John Healy and John Power will make the 95km journey, starting in Limerick and finishing in Ballybunion to raise some much needed funds for Saoirse addiction treatment centre in Limerick.

Saoirse are an non profit organisation who provide a valuable service to people who are trying to overcome drug and alcohol misuse free of charge.

The centre, like a lot of organisations around the city and county, lost out on a major source of funding due to the cancellation of the Great Limerick Run so the group decided to see if they could help out by walking to Ballybunion.

