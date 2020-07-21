Discount retailer secures planning permission for new local store

DISCOUNT retailer Lidl Ireland has secured planning permission to build a new store in Westbury.

An Bord Pleanala has green-lit the multi-million euro project, which will be located across the road from one of the region’s largest estates, which has 1,000 homes.

The project was initially given the go-ahead by Clare County Council last autumn, but objections saw the national appeals body step in.

Local Fianna Fail TD Cathal Crowe has welcomed the grant of permission.

He said: “This supermarket will be on my own doorstep and while there has been a mixed reaction to the development from the get-go, I know many of those in my locality are excited about the new retail options it’ll bring, along with the job creation.”

He said he is glad to see the concerns he had around the access road dealt with by An Bord Pleanala, which imposed 16 conditions on Lidl.

The development will include the Lidl branch, a coffee shop, vehicular access from the Westbury Centre, a car park and associated works.

Lidl is also building a new store on the Dock Road, while its rival Aldi is planning a similar development in Roches Street.