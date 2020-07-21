BREAKING: Gardai make second arrest in relation to June shooting in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a woman in her 20s in relation to a shooting incident in Limerick City on Thursday June 11 2020. She is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

This arrest is the second in relation to the incident following the arrest of a man in his 40s who was arrested yesterday and remains detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11th June, 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.