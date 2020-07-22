Limerick Weather: Highs of 21, but bring a brolly

Wednesday will be mild, mostly cloudy and breezy. There will be rain at times in most areas but some dry periods as well. Humid and close in afternoon temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius in moderate, occasionally fresh south to southwest breezes. For more click here:

Wednesday night: Very mild, humid and close on Wednesday night with spells of rain in places and generally misty murky conditions, but the rain will tend to clear southwards later in the night. Overnight lows of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Thursday: Rather cloudy and misty in places early on Thursday, but the day will brighten up well with sunny spells developing and some scattered showers. Light west to northwest breezes and afternoon temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees in northern areas but 19 to 21 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

Mostly dry overnight in lows of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius, coolest in northern counties.

Friday: A dry bright start on Friday with sunny spells but thickening cloud will bring rain through western counties during the afternoon heavy in places and elsewhere in the evening or early Friday night. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in freshening southerly breezes.

Weekend: Changeable over the weekend, there will be showers at times, but some dry bright periods as well with some sunny spells and afternoon temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday in moderate westerly winds, fresher winds on Sunday with highs of 16 to 19 degrees.