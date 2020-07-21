Vigil to take place in Limerick for cervical check campaigner

A CANDLE-LIT vigil will take place in Limerick this Thursday evening to allow people to pay their respects to the late Ruth Morrissey.

The cervical-check campaigner, who lived in Monaleen, tragically died at the weekend, aged just 39.

Local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan has organised the vigil, which will take place from 8pm in Arthur’s Quay Park.

People are being asked to attend wearing a mask, and bring tea-lights.

Cllr Sheehan said: “Ruth was an incredibly brave woman and to take the State on the way she did because an injustice she encountered other women suffering because of the negligence of the cervical check controversy and those two particular labs.”

“In one way, she has paid the ultimate price for their negligence. She never got a whole and fulsome apology from the State, which I feel is the least she deserves. The State should not be taking people like Ruth Morrissey, like Brigid McCole many years ago to the steps of the High Court and the Supreme Court. It’s totally inhumane,” she said, “She showed sheer bravery to take on the weight of the State like she did. This is just something small to allow people to come out and pay their respects to this amazing woman.”

Councillors at yesterday’s monthly metropolitan district meeting observed a minute of silence in memory of Ms Morrissey.