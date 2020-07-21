Limerick Council to examine future of Thomond Weir

LIMERICK Council is to carry out a structural survey of Thomond Weir to look at its potential future uses.

The information came to light following a notice of motion at this month’s metropolitan district meeting from Green Party councillor Sasa Novak, who called for the removal of two piers of the weir “to improve safety for the rowing clubs and others using the river”.

The weir, which links St Mary’s Park and Thomondgate, has long caused problems for rowers and other mariners using that stretch of the Shannon.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Novak said: "There is a history of unsuccessful attempts to utilise the structure as a link between parts of the city. While these development proposals have been rejected one after the other, the structure remains as it was and as such presents a health and safety issue for the rowing clubs and an impediment to the potential for tourist activity on the river."

The northside councillor, a keen rower herself, said the difficulty rowing clubs encounter is the narrow passage between the 19 spans of the weir.

"Due to the width of the oars, the spans allow very little room for the sculling boats. The length of the oars on the fours and eights require these to be drawn in when passing through the weir and thus making them less stable. This makes the travelling upriver difficult and travelling downriver can be extremely hazardous," Cllr Novak explained.

"Rowing has a long and strong tradition in Limerick. It is undertaken by young and old. It is in our power to make it safe and we should hurry to do so to prevent a similar accident from happening again," she added.

Her party colleague, Cllr Sean Hartigan said there is “great potential” to link up the King’s Island and the northside communities if the weir re-opened.

In a written response, senior executive officer Maria Donoghue stated the structural survey will form part of a feasility study for the future refurbishment and re-use use of Thomond Weir under the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan.

“The Office of Regeneration is eager to ensure multiple uses of this area under the objectives of the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan and will exploit any flexibility the structure presents within current constraints,” she added.