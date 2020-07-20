BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for tenth day-in-a-row
There have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Monday
FOR the tenth day running there have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.
The number of confirmed cases remains at 589 in the county this Monday evening.
Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths reported across the country due to Covid-19 this Monday evening.
However, there are six new cases nationwide, the latest figures reveal.
There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.
Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270.
