BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for tenth day-in-a-row

FOR the tenth day running there have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 589 in the county this Monday evening.

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths reported across the country due to Covid-19 this Monday evening.

However, there are six new cases nationwide, the latest figures reveal.

There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270.









