Limerick publican 'disappointed' as gardai request him to close

A LIMERICK publican has said he is “disappointed” after the gardai asked him to close his premises.

Gearoid Whelan, who opened his premises in Newcastle West in defiance of public health guidelines, has confirmed he received a visit from two uniformed officers this Monday lunchtime to request him to close.

He had re-opened his family’s business in Maiden Street at 11am today for the first time since mid-March. This comes in spite of guidelines which advise pubs which are not serving food to not open until August 10.

“I was closed down, yeah,” he told the Limerick Leader, “They cited the national health guidelines of 1947.”

“I’m obviously disappointed. Everyone who came into the place could see the measures being put in place to make the place safe. We had social distancing measures in place. Obviously, I have massive respect for the gardai. They need to do their job. I wouldn’t have a business without the guards. They advised me to close and I have to take their advice.”

Gearoid said that he will now take a few days to reassess the situation.

He said between opening at 11am and the closure at 1pm, he had 50 customers.

“We checked every customer, we took all their details. We went with every guideline we should. My stance was I did not want to do food. I just wanted to prove that we can operate in this environment. That publicans can offer a Covid-safe environment,” he said.

Gearoid said he could have opened on June 29 as he has a “limited food menu”, but felt only restaurants, and pubs which offered a wider meal offering should be allowed to benefit.

“But when I saw the airports remaining open, I won’t lie was the straw that broke the camels back,” he added.

The publican feels it’s safer to have pubs open in a controlled manner, then the situation where dozens of people are gathering in uncontrolled house parties.

“There are house parties going on all over the country, whereas we will offer a professional Covid-safe environment as publicans. That’s our job. It’s every publican’s job in Ireland to do that,” he concluded.

As it stands, pubs which do not serve food have been asked to remain closed until August 10 – but this is not underpinned in law.

Mr Whelan said he spent over €10,000 upgrading his premises with Covid-19 signage, sanitiser, sign-in forms and temperature testing, as well as developing a large outdoor space for customers at the back of the premises.

He said like every other publican, he was absolutely gutted when the government paused phase 4 of the Covid-19 roadmap plan.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána says the force does not comment on named premises.

They said updated sections of the 1947 Health Act remain in effect.

"In supporting the Covid-19 public health regulations and guidelines, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. An Garda Síochána continues to enforce existing legislation where appropriate to do so. Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person/ business does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed," the spokesperson explained.

"An Garda Síochána carried out a check on a licenced premises, today, the establishment has since complied with public health regulations. The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives."